Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Purchases A$29,900.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Altium Limited (ASX:ALUGet Rating) insider Simon Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Altium stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$29.90 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($20,763.89).

Simon Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 12th, Simon Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Altium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.82 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,820.00 ($19,319.44).
  • On Friday, April 1st, Simon Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Altium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$34.10 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,200.00 ($47,361.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

About Altium (Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

