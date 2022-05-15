Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,982,000 after buying an additional 396,497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 8,144,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,078,647. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

