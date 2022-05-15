Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Analysts expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full-year sales of $106.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Power.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE AMPS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

