Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NYSE ACH opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
