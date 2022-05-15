Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

NYSE ACH opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.