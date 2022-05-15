Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

