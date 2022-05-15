Ambrosus Market Cap Tops $3.96 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $171,632.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,477,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.