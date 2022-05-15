Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,388 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

