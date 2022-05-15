Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,388 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Amcor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.