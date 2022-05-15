American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,004. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

