American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $213.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express stock opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $149.88 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.77.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

