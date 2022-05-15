American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 244.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

