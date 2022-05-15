American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $72,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after buying an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after buying an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $16,227,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFG traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.07. 383,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

