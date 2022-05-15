American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$78.91 million during the quarter.

