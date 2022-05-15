Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $243.40. 2,631,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,616. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

