Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,914. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

