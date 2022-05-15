Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $500.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $530.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $554.41 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $581.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $651,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. 582,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

