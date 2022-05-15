Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.86 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $47.42 million and $6.86 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00010241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00521572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,003.50 or 1.98228419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

