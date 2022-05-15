Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.85. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.