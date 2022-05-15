Analysts Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Clene posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of CLNN stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 182,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,389. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,001.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 217,891 shares of company stock worth $647,102. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

