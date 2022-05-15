Analysts Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 253.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.18. 833,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.78.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

