Analysts Anticipate Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $869.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report sales of $869.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.40 million and the highest is $887.33 million. Liberty Energy reported sales of $581.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Energy.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,941. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Energy (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.