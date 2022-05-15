Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 419,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $996.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.99%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,590,000 after purchasing an additional 301,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.