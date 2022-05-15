Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of PAR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 292,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 61.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 14.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

