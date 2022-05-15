Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.99 EPS

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,756. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

