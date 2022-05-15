Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

THS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. 787,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

