Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

