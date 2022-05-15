Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 508,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

