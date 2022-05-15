Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.56 Million

Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will report $657.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.22 million to $664.30 million. Envista posted sales of $740.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. Envista has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.