Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to post $110.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.50 million and the lowest is $104.09 million. NewAge posted sales of $125.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $457.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.42 million, with estimates ranging from $468.37 million to $506.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NewAge stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,135. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NewAge by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 255,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

