Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 138,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $13,078,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 228,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 113,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

