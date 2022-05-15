Analysts Expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,649 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

