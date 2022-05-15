Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.33 Million

Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will announce $212.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.90 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $929.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 689,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,184.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.