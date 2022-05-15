Analysts Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

