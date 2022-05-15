Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $15.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,454. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

