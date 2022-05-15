Analysts Set Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target at $3,537.00

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,516.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($47.90) to GBX 3,870 ($47.71) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($42.18) to GBX 3,289 ($40.55) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,390 ($41.80) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. Bellway has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

