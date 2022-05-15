Analysts Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 413.75

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.10).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.67) to GBX 425 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

BRW traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 515 ($6.35). 1,070,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,399. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 527 ($6.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($59,687.24).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

