Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $187.50

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CE traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.52. 1,027,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

