Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target at $29.40

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,400,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 492,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. 1,526,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.88. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.