Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $21.86

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYTE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

