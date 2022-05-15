Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 853.43

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 853.43 ($10.52).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 811 ($10.00) to GBX 784 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.56), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($24,596.23).

RDW stock opened at GBX 509.50 ($6.28) on Thursday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.20 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.17). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 602.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

