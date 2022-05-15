Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $25.38

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 992,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,012. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

