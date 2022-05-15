Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $25.38

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 992,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,012. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
