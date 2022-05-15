Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SPNS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,274. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

