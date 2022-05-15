Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $45.31

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

