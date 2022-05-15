Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target at $2,130.00

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,130.00.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.62) to GBX 2,190 ($27.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.61) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.51) to GBX 2,160 ($26.63) in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

