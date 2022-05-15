Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $284.00

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNLIF. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.