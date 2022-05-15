Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $17.19

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,449,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,291,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 285,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

