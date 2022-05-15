Analysts Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Target Price at $59.33

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Worldline from €60.00 ($63.16) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($77.89) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 59,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Worldline has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

