Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Agree Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $32.06 million 11.91 $29.11 million $2.46 8.36 Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.15 $122.27 million $1.78 38.42

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49% Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49%

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. BRT Apartments pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BRT Apartments and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Agree Realty 0 3 7 1 2.82

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $76.77, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

