Analyzing theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares theglobe.com and IDW Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A IDW Media $32.42 million 0.49 -$5.39 million $0.25 5.12

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,125.66% IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for theglobe.com and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IDW Media beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About IDW Media (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

