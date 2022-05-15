Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Anthem stock opened at $486.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

